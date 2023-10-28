Komodo Hits One Day Volume of $602,419.83 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Komodo has a market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $602,419.83 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000163 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

