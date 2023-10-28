Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.4 %

LH traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.96. 1,225,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,194,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

