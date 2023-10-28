Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $198.96 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average is $215.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

