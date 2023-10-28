Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Update

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,954. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

