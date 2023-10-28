Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.41

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $16.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,632,903 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,612,590.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00348142 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
