Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

