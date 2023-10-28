Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

