Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,301. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

