Matson, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Matson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MATX traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matson will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

