Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of SHWZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,511. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
About Medicine Man Technologies
