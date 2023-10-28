Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of SHWZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,511. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

About Medicine Man Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.