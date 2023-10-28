Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Update

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MCVEF stock remained flat at $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
