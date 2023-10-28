Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Update

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MCVEF stock remained flat at $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Germany, Romania, India, Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

