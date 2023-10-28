Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Meta Data Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE AIU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. Meta Data has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.
