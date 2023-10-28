Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Meta Data Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AIU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. Meta Data has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

