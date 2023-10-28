Mina Achieves Market Capitalization of $598.77 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Mina has a market cap of $598.77 million and $59.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,089,103,133 coins and its circulating supply is 992,469,564 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,088,940,412.8400393 with 992,130,702.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.62264443 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $70,051,430.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

