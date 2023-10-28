Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $28.54 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Popular makes up approximately 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Popular worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 603,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

