Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 678,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,576. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 36.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.