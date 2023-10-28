Multichain (MULTI) Price Tops $2.15 on Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Multichain token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00006302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $39.48 million and $2.48 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

