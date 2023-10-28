NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $59.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,958,745 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 988,618,307 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.2452894 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $85,000,450.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

