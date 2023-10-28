Newmont Co. (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Newmont has increased its dividend by an average of 57.8% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Newmont has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 747.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

