NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.