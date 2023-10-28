NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 111.8% in October

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NCNA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,932. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
