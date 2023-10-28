NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 111.8% in October

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

NuCana Stock Down 11.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NuCana by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,932. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

