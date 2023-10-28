NULS (NULS) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $740,152.25 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
NULS Profile
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,228,840 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
