Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 67.9% in October

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the September 30th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 647,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,113. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $233,073.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $203,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 89,559 shares in the company, valued at $728,114.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $233,073.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,909 shares of company stock valued at $447,108 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.