Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 67.9% in October

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the September 30th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 647,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,113. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
