Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $334.72 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $334.72 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.48 or 0.05214069 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00032301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05219568 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,767,286.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.