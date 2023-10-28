OKB Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $44.78 or 0.00131774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

