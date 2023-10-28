OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.56

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $78.07 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

