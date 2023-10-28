OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $78.15 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00032301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.