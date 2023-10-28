Ordinals Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.87 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00015341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $109.83 million and $10.87 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.45634164 USD and is up 7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $15,708,220.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

