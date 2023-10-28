Oxen (OXEN) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $21,081.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,280,754 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

