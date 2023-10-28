Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.64% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.05%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

