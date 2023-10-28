Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 24th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Primis Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 554,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,445. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,725.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

