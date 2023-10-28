Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 84,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,114,426. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

