Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.30 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00012646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $78.51 million and $1.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28598406 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,522,233.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

