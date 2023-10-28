Quest Solution (QUES) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) is one of 414 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quest Solution to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Solution and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Solution N/A N/A N/A Quest Solution Competitors -29.41% -36.45% -6.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Solution and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Solution 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Solution Competitors 403 2007 4687 55 2.61

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 40.24%. Given Quest Solution’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Solution has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Quest Solution and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Solution N/A N/A -36.71 Quest Solution Competitors $408.12 million -$15.15 million 537.08

Quest Solution’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Quest Solution. Quest Solution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Quest Solution shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Quest Solution

Quest Solution, Inc. operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers. In addition, the company offers end to end solutions, including hardware, service contracts, software, communications, and lifecycle management services. The company also provides various packaged software solutions, including order entry, direct store delivery and route, intelligent order entry, iTrack Internet tracking system, warehouse, proof of delivery, WTMiP, Quest total solutions as a service, and easy order online purchasing portal, as well as media and label business. It serves manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, retail, food, and healthcare sectors. Quest Solution, Inc. is based in Eugene, Oregon.

