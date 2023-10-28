Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 152,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 146,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,075. The company has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

