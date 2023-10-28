Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $46.98 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $85.12 million and approximately $46.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 121.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003048 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005191 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,429,541,599 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

