Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0725

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $72.51 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.79 or 1.00021377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07144713 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $999,845.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.