Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Cap of $104.50 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $104.50 million and $3.58 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.