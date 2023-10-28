Reviewing New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. New Fortress Energy pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy and Superior Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.23%. Superior Plus has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 103.98%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than New Fortress Energy.

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Superior Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy 16.35% 35.70% 7.08% Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Superior Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.37 billion 2.66 $194.48 million $1.88 16.34 Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 35.01

New Fortress Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Plus. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Superior Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Superior Plus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; FRSU in Sergipe, Brazil; and LNG receiving facility in La Paz, Mexico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

