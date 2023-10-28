Reviewing TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust 92.07% 138.79% 138.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.41 -$7.67 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million N/A $21.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares TXO Partners and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TXO Partners and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Partners presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.62%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

TXO Partners beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

