Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Revvity has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Revvity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RVTY traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.43. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

