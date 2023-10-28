Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Rexel Price Performance
Rexel stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608. Rexel has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.
About Rexel
