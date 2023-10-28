Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $41,061.87 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.74 or 1.00053450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147487 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $38,132.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

