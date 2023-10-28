RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 84,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 140.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

