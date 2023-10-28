RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of RIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 84,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.39.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
