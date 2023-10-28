Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,241.0 days.
Saab AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock remained flat at $50.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92.
About Saab AB (publ)
