Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SLRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.79. 125,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
