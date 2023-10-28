Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SLRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.79. 125,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company's stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

