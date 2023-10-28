Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $186.15. 14,102,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

