Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 633.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $39.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

