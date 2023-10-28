Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Bank of America cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.
