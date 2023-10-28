Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. 951,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,294. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

