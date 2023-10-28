Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %

BX opened at $89.61 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.77%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.